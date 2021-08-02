Convener of Phoenix killings march meets with police over ‘racist’ remarks

Jackie Shandu, the convener of a coalition of civic groups under the banner #JusticeForPhoenixMassacreVictims, was at the Durban Central police station on Monday morning after charges were laid against him for making racist remarks.

On Sunday, the coalition released a statement saying Shandu would be at the police station following a call from an officer tasked with investigating the criminal case against him.

The coalition’s spokesperson Phezukonke Mthethwa confirmed to TimesLIVE on Monday that Shandu was at the police station.

“Mr Shandu received a call from a Warrant Officer Mlungwana to inform him he was investigating the matter relating the remarks he made. He is at the police station to find out more,” he said.

Mthethwa did not say whether Shandu had handed himself over to police or was in the process of being arrested.

“We will issue a statement at the end of the day. We are here to find out more about the legal process,” he said.

A video circulating on social media shows Shandu shouting “One settler, one bullet. One Indian, one bullet” to the gathering, who repeat the remarks.

The comments were unanimously slated by groups including the eThekwini municipality, KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala, the SA Hindu Maha Sabha, African Democratic Change, ActionSA and the DA.

At least two organisations have opened criminal charges against Shandu, including the Community Policing Forum and African Democratic Change.