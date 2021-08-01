Gauteng rocked by three tremors on Sunday
Three earth tremors were recorded in Gauteng on Sunday.
This is according to information on the Council for Geoscience website which said the first tremor was registered at around 00:43am. It struck around the Westonaria and Carletonville area and measured 3.3 magnitude on the Richter scale.
In the same area, a second tremor was recorded about half an hour later at 01:16. That tremor measured 2.6.
The third tremor was recorded in Boksburg West at around 11.08am. It had a magnitude of 2.4.
The tremors come just two days after one shook the Boksburg area but was reportedly felt for kilometres.
On Friday, the Council for Geoscience said a tremor that struck at around 6.32am measured about 3.5.
While the incident shook many, information published on the Council for Geoscience revealed that this was not the strongest quake recorded in SA in recent weeks.
On July 6, a 4.2 magnitude tremor was recorded in Silverfontein near Springbok in the Northern Cape.
