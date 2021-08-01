Covid-19 immunisation certificate needed for grade 1 admission in Gauteng, says Lesufi

Lesufi said the process will be opened in two phases. The first phase, which will run from August 10 to Sep. 3, will be for grade 7 pupils currently in the Gauteng public school system to apply for high school.

The second phase will be for grade 1and grade 7 pupils coming into the province's public school system from other provinces or from private schools. The second phase will open on Sep. 13 and close on October 8.

Placement for phase one will happen between Oct. 15 and November 30 and for phase two between Nov. 15 and November 30.

“For applicants unable to apply from home or office there will be 47 decentralised walk-in centres. District offices and head offices will also serve as walk-in centres,” said Lesufi.

He said before they applied, parents needed to provide accurate and detailed learner details to the schools where grade 7 pupils were currently enrolled. He said between Aug. 2 and 6 primary schools will verify and update learner details including cellphone numbers, IDs, and home addresses.