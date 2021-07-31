Sanef saddened by deaths of four journalists from Covid-19 related complications

The SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has expressed sadness over the deaths of four journalists who succumbed to Covid-19 related complications.

“Sanef has learnt with great sadness of the passing of former SABC football analyst Coudjoe Amankwaa who died last Friday, Business Report (BR) journalist Sandile Mchunu [and] former Daily Sun journalist Sonqoba Kunene, who died on Sunday,” the forum said in a statement on Friday.

Khopotso Bodibe, a former producer on SAfm and later Health-E news, also died this week.

Sanef said Mchunu died at the weekend after experiencing chest pains and could not breathe. He had apparently struggled to get access to a doctor and when he did, was immediately admitted to hospital.

Colleagues described Sandile as a young, reliable and totally dependable company reporter.