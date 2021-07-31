Majority of latest Covid-19 cases from Western Cape

Head of health Dr Keith Cloete warned that critical care capacity “is already stretched beyond capability” and that the weekend could stretch it even further.

The total number of laboratory confirmed cases is SA is now 2,435,036 representing a 23.4% positivity rate.

A further 248 Covid-19 related deaths were reported on Friday, bringing total fatalities to date to 71,679.

“There has been an increase of 646 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, an increase from yesterday’s new hospital admissions,” the NICD said in a statement.