SIU and Hawks raid offices of Ratlou municipality in North West

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and Hawks investigators on Friday raided the Ratlou local municipality's offices as part of a probe into alleged irregular and overpriced procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Officials in the Setlagole village-based municipality in the North West failed dismally to co-operate with the SIU investigation, said SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.

“The SIU received information from a whistle-blower that a senior official at the municipality instructed officials to appoint service providers who are allegedly known to the senior official, for the provision of PPE and material to be used for disinfection of buildings,” he said.

“The appointments were done without following supply chain policies and emergency procurement directives issued by the National Treasury.

“It is further alleged that quotations received from the service providers were exorbitantly higher than the prescribed price limits.”