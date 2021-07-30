Motorists to be hit with hefty fuel price increase in August

All fuel types will be more expensive in August when the department of mineral resources and energy adjusts fuel prices.

This is according to the Automobile Association (AA). It was commenting on unaudited month-end fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund. The fuel price is adjusted on the first Wednesday of every month.

“The average Rand/US dollar exchange rate consistently trended upward during July and the weaker local currency will make it more expensive for SA to import fuel,” says the AA.

The Association adds that over the same period, international oil prices averaged higher, despite a mid-month pullback.

“As a result, the price increase will be quite hefty. We’re expecting around 83c a litre higher for petrol, 48c a litre for diesel, and 48c for illuminating paraffin,” the AA says.

It says the latest increases will mean the price of petrol will have climbed nearly 23% in seven months since January. The price of diesel will have climbed around 20% and the price of illuminating paraffin will have increased by around 30% over the same period.

“ULP95 cost R14.86 a litre in January compared to the expected new price of around R18.22 in August. In January a litre of diesel cost R13 compared to the expected August price of R15.56 a litre. A litre of illuminating paraffin is expected to cost around R9.61 when the price is adjusted for August compared to R7.39 in January. These increases will add to the heavy financial burden for South Africans already battered by weak economic conditions.”