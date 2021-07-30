Contractor say he is owed R10m for work on housing project

Mthembu says he will be approaching the court to force the Limpopo department of human settlements and Housing Development Agency to pay him for work done on the Marapong housing project

Qinisa Consulting director Mbuso Mthembu says he will be approaching the court to force the Limpopo department of human settlements and Housing Development Agency (HDA) to pay him more than R10m for work done on the Marapong housing project.



“My business is suffering and I can't take it any more, hence I have instructed my lawyers to file court papers. Due to nonpayment I had to let go of 340 employees because the last time we were on site was last year and since then we didn't work,” he said...