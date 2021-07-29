South Africa

Watchdog Ipid probing fatal shooting of woman during KZN police raid

29 July 2021 - 21:27
Ipid is investigation an incident in Lamontville, KwaZulu-Natal, in which a woman was found dead with gunshot wounds during a police raid.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating the circumstances around the death of a 33-year-old woman who was allegedly shot during a police raid in Lamontville, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday.

“It is alleged that police officials were in Madlala informal settlement raiding the area for looted and stolen property from the recent unrest,” said Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola. “As alleged, the community members mobilised each other, blocked the exit points with stones, cut the tyres of police vehicle and attacked the police.”

The police allegedly fired warning shots and the woman was later found dead behind one of the shacks metres away from the road where the police were stationed.

She had gunshot wound in her body.

“Ipid continues with the investigation of this incident,” Cola said.

