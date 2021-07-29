SAPS colonel denies involvement in plot to oust former NDPP Mxolisi Nxasana

Former SAPS colonel Welcome Mhlongo has denied that he was in cahoots with advocate Nomgcobo Jiba to oust former national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Mxolisi Nxasana.

This after the Hawks' Terence Joubert and Mhlongo's cousin, Queen Mhlongo, alleged that he was involved in a plot to get Nxasana removed barely a month after he resumed as NDPP in October 2013.

According to Joubert, Welcome Mhlongo had revealed his involvement in the plot to Queen who on one occasion visited his office.

That conversation, according to Joubert, had been secretly recorded by him. However, the recording has never seen the light of day at the Zondo commission.

Using this as his defence, Mhlongo, who appeared at a virtual sitting of the Zondo inquiry into state capture on Thursday, said Joubert and Queen were the ones plotting to wrongfully implicate him.