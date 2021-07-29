How not to be duped by a car recall scam

Car owners are warned of a resurgence in vehicle recall scams where criminals pose as officials representing a car manufacturer or tracking company.

The Insurance Crime Bureau (ICB) says criminals convince owners their vehicle is part of a batch being recalled for a malfunction or mechanical issue. They arrange for the vehicle to be fetched by a tow truck or a flatbed — and that’s the last you see of your car.

“What makes the scam believable is that the scammers know your registration number and personal info,” says Wynand van Vuuren, client experience partner at King Price

“It all seems legitimate and above board. Many people actually think they’re getting great service, when they’re busy being robbed of their car.”

By targeting dealership records, criminals are often able to gather detailed information about unsuspecting consumers, including when last you took your car for a service, and even how many kilometres you drive a month.

Anneli Retief, head of Dialdirect Insurance, says: “With the promise of a repaired or replacement vehicle, many people buy into this scam and end up losing tens, or even hundreds of thousands of rand.”

Criminals sometimes pose as representatives of tracking companies, saying there is something wrong with a vehicle’s tracking device. Netstar and Tracker in 2020 reported a scam where criminals say they need to come out to repair or replace the vehicle. The scammers then take the car for a “test drive” and never return.