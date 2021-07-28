How mom was humiliated for ‘inciting’ unrest, looting

The woman, whose family refused to speak to Sowetan on record before consulting their lawyers, was cited by police minister Bheki Cele last week as one of the alleged instigators who had been arrested

Neighbours of a 21-year-old woman who is among 12 alleged instigators of the unrest that rocked KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng recently have told of how the mother of an infant was humiliated over a post she made on Facebook where she appeared to call for the looting of shops in her area.



The woman from Duduza, on the East Rand was, according to her neighbours, dragged out of her home to a convoy of five police vehicles by heavily armed men on July 17, leaving her newborn baby behind. She was kept at the Nigel police station for several hours before being released without a charge...