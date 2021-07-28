Financial adviser convicted of selling R1.8m in fake policies

A former financial adviser was convicted of nine counts of theft in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Gqeberha on Tuesday after scamming a woman out of more than R1.8m.

The Hawks arrested Stephanus Janse van Rensburg, 68, on February 8, 2020 after it was found he had sold fake second-hand Old Mutual and Momentum policies to one of his clients, Esther Adendorff.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani said Janse van Rensburg convinced Adendorff to buy existing policies of third parties.

“This meant she would become the new owner to whom the claims would be transferred.

“He convinced Adendorff to sign the cessionary agreements and to pay the agreed amounts,” Ngcakani said.

She made 15 payments from July 2008 to October 2011 totalling R1,874,370.

Ngcakani said Janse Van Rensburg furnished Adendorff with an annual summary of the value of her portfolio, and provided her with copies of the ceded policies and a summary of her investment values for tax purposes.