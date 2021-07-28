Family of slain ANC struggle activist Dulcie September wants murder case reopened

The family of late ANC struggle stalwart Dulcie September, who was assassinated in Paris, is determined to get her murder case reopened in France and SA.

“When I was born, Dulcie was already in prison. She was always jovial and giving us attention and spoiling us. We heard she was going to the UK and that was the last time we saw her. We were much older when we were told she was working for the ANC,” said Michael Arendse, September’s nephew.

He was speaking at an online dialogue in support of reopening the investigation into September’s death.

September was 52 when she was assassinated in Paris. She was killed at the offices of the ANC.

For five years she had been the ANC’s representative in France, Belgium and Luxembourg, and had been a vocal opponent of the French government’s military support for the apartheid regime.

“My parents went to visit her in 1979 in the UK. Then came the shocking news that she had been assassinated. It was the saddest time in my family’s history. My mother took to bed for three days. My father had a bit of a breakdown.

“We know what happened, but we want to find out why. It’s not for the sake of revenge. We want to know the truth,” said Arendse.

He said he later learnt September was a great lover of the arts.