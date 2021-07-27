Rural one-stop shopping centre needs R1m boost

The once popular complex housed a hardware store which traded in building materials, tools as well as groceries and had been operating for two years

A KwaZulu-Natal village one-stop shopping complex needs in excess of R1m to be able to return to business.



The Valley Trading Store, a one-stop shopping complex in Qadi village in KwaNyuswa, under iLembe district municipality, was one of the businesses which were vandalised and looted during the recent unrest...