Patriotic Alliance mayoral candidate charged with terrorism and inciting violence

The state has added a charge of terrorism to the case of incitement to commit public violence opened against Patriotic Alliance leader mayoral candidate Bruce Nimmerhoudt for his alleged role in the recent unrest.

Nimmerhoudt, 45, was arrested two weeks ago in Witpoortjie in the west rand after a voice note was circulated on social media platforms in which a man could be heard inciting members of society in and around Krugersdorp, Randfontein and Roodepoort to commit public violence.

The case was postponed to Monday after a request from the state to be given an opportunity to conclude investigations in preparation for the bail hearing.

During the bail hearing, the state added another charge under the Terrorism and Related Activities Act. Nimmerhoudt now faces a schedule 5 offence, meaning the onus is on him to prove that it is in the interest of justice for him to be released on bail.

“Nimmerhoudt placed his evidence in support of his application to be released on bail and is now under cross examination,” the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said.

According to the prosecuting authority, Nimmerhoudt told the court that he was being falsely implicated and his arrest was political sabotage as he was a mayoral candidate for his political party in the upcoming local government elections.

“He agree[d] with the state that what is said on the voice note is tantamount to incitement to commit public violence, but insists that he is not the one speaking on the voice note that was circulated,” said the NPA.

TimesLIVE