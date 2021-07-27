South Africa

Mango briefly suspends flights due to outstanding payment

By Reuters - 27 July 2021 - 10:28
Embattled state-owned Mango Airlines is in a dire financial position.
Embattled state-owned Mango Airlines is in a dire financial position.
Image: REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Mango Airlines temporarily suspended all flights and services on Tuesday until further notice due to outstanding payments to Air Traffic Navigation Services, Mango acting CEO William Ndlovu said.

"Senior management and our shareholder are locked-in in emergency discussions to find an amicable solution to this impasse," Ndlovu said in a statement.

The budget carrier is in a dire financial position despite parliament having approved a special allocation of 2.7 billion rand ($182.3 million) for SAA subsidiaries.

On Monday SAA's interim chief executive Thomas Kgokolo said Mango will enter a local form of bankruptcy protection known as business rescue.

In April Mango briefly halted flights because of outstanding payments to Airports Company South Africa and has not paid workers salaries for more than two months.

Mango Airlines to enter business rescue, says SAA interim CEO

South African Airways (SAA) subsidiary Mango Airlines will enter into a local form of bankruptcy protection known as business rescue, SAA's interim ...
Business
1 day ago

CemAir stays in the air despite lockdown restrictions 'to retain trust'

“There’s a big risk of denting passenger trust when you suspend flights for several weeks," said Miles van der Molen, CEO of CemAir.
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting
Death, destruction & looting: How did SA get here over seven days?