Contingency measures in place after 'dangerous' Musina court closed

The justice and constitutional development department said on Tuesday contingency measures had been put in place to prevent disruptions to operations after the closure of the Musina magistrate's court.

On Monday, the court was issued with a prohibition notice by the labour and employment department in terms of the Occupational Health and Safety Act. The notice stated that the building which houses the court A district court and court B regional court posed an immediate danger of collapse that may cause fatal injuries.

The notice also said electrical distribution boards that do not have covers and with exposed bare wires posed a danger of electrocution.

The justice department said until all issues raised by the labour department had been attended to and the building receives clearance, the building is deemed to be out of bounds effective immediately.

It said as a result of the closure, cases will be postponed outside the court building daily.