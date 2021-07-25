Experts say four nabbed over unrest ‘are lower than low hanging fruit’

The four accused who appeared in courts in Gauteng for allegedly instigating a week of deadly violence “are lower than low hanging fruit”.

With serious doubt now being cast on government’s abilities to catch the masterminds, as well as its assertions that 12 key people were behind the violence State Security Agency and Crime Intelligence sources say vital time and resources have been wasted in chasing the “minions of the masterminds”.

“If [government] was serious about this, we would have had the intelligence weeks, if not months, before the outbreak of the violence,” said a source with the SSA who is involved in the investigation.

“Those who plotted this violence would have been caught, charged with crimes such as sedition or treason, and taken to court. Instead we are chasing after these so-called 12 key instigators, who are lower than low hanging fruit. Yes, these people, through their community and social media networks, got communities to loot, but they are by no means the masterminds.”

The source alleged it was also not just the 12 who were used to incite violence.

“A lot of us are scratching our heads wondering how these 12 were identified, when it is clear a lot more were spreading the word to loot.”