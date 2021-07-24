R60,000 awarded to teacher unfairly omitted from shortlist for deputy principal's job

A panel choosing a school's new deputy principal changed the criteria twice in order to shortlist the successful candidate.

By adding requirements that candidates for the vacancy at Pelomosa Primary in Aliwal North must be able to teach music and be younger than 45, the panel excluded a teacher with 29 years' experience, an arbitrator was told.

Instead it appointed a man Tselani Mathumbu had supervised for five years who had no management experience and who did not meet the criteria in the original job ad.

The selection process will now have to start afresh after Education Labour Relations Council commissioner Mxolisi Nozigqwaba said the Eastern Cape education department acted unfairly when it did not shortlist Mathumbu.

“Instead it shortlisted and promoted [Sizwe Madolo], who did not meet the requirements of the post as stipulated,” he said.

Nozigqwaba said Madolo's appointment must be reversed by July 31 and Mathumbu must be paid R60,000 compensation.