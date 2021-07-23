Schools feeding scheme pupils face hunger

More than one million pupils, most who get their only meal of the day at school, face hunger after the Limpopo department of education was interdicted from providing and supplying them with food

Sowetan understands that there are no contingency plans in place to ensure that food for the National School Nutrition Programme in the province is made available...