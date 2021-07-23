Risk of Covid-19 resurgence remains high, Gauteng government warns
The Gauteng government says the risk of a resurgence in Covid-19 infections remains high and has urged residents to be vigilant.
Provincial government spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said on Friday the number of Covid-19 deaths and the test positivity rate remained high, adding that it was higher than at the peak of the second wave.
“We are not out of the woods and must not let down our guard. The risk of spreading the infection from person to person in the community is still very high.
“We should therefore avoid superspreader events which could easily lead to outbreaks and spark a resurgence,” he said.
Mhaga said the total number of cases in the province stood at 832,383 with 767,809 recoveries and 15,903 deaths.
A total of 8,360 people are hospitalised in public (3,332) and private (5,028) facilities.
Of the total, 1,714 patients are in ICU and high care and 6,646 are in general wards.
Mhaga said there were 5,212 new Covid-19 admissions during the week ending July 17. Most new admissions were in Johannesburg and Tshwane.
He said 325 beds were added to the baseline of 4,082. The number of functional beds in the province is 4,407.
“Despite the decrease in active cases, the healthcare system is experiencing pressure on bed availability in the private and public sectors.”
The province has administered 1,465,482 vaccines.
By Thursday, 2,742,488 people had registered on the electronic vaccination data system.
Mhaga said schools will reopen on Monday for all pupils, but primary schools will reopen in accordance with the timetable models selected by the schools.
He said teachers with comorbidities are allowed to apply for a concession to work from home under lockdown level 4. “This position will be reviewed as per the announcement from the national coronavirus command council.”
He said the government had taken measures to minimise disruptions by employing 2,989 substitute teachers and 1,305 substitute cleaners.
TimesLIVE
