Risk of Covid-19 resurgence remains high, Gauteng government warns

The Gauteng government says the risk of a resurgence in Covid-19 infections remains high and has urged residents to be vigilant.

Provincial government spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said on Friday the number of Covid-19 deaths and the test positivity rate remained high, adding that it was higher than at the peak of the second wave.

“We are not out of the woods and must not let down our guard. The risk of spreading the infection from person to person in the community is still very high.

“We should therefore avoid superspreader events which could easily lead to outbreaks and spark a resurgence,” he said.

Mhaga said the total number of cases in the province stood at 832,383 with 767,809 recoveries and 15,903 deaths.