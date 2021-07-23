Limpopo education orders suppliers to deliver food at schools for pupil nutrition
The Limpopo department of education has now ordered bidders for the supply and delivery of food to feed millions of pupils across the province.
The department said it has obtained an order to rescind the interdict which prevented it from supplying daily meals to thousands of primary and secondary schools and apologised for the inconvenience...
