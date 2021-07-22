Some relief for Nelson Mandela Bay as rain falls in catchment areas
At least 60mm of rain was recorded across Nelson Mandela Bay’s catchment areas by 9am on Thursday, though falls were uneven, with good rains in Kareedouw but just 2mm at the Kouga dam.
The SA Weather Service’s Eastern Cape spokesperson, Garth Sampson, said there was a problem with the automatic gauge at Kareedouw but manual stations measured 32mm and 6mm overnight.
In Joubertina, officials recorded 17.2mm, while 2mm was recorded at the Kouga dam, which is almost empty.
In Patensie, 3.8mm has been recorded since Wednesday night.
In the Nelson Mandela Bay metro, 39.4mm fell at the Dawid Stuurman International Airport and 38.7mm at the Third Avenue Dip in Newton Park.
Sampson said the rain would persist, especially along the coast, until Friday.
Elsewhere in the province, at least four roads were closed due to heavy snow and slippery conditions.
Authorities are also keeping an eye on a fifth road, provincial transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said on Thursday morning.
Those who usually use the R56 between Molteno and Steenburg, were urged to consider alternative routes. Other roads affected include the N6 at Penhoek Pass between Jamestown and Komani, the N9 at Lootsberg Pass between Graaff-Reinet and Middelburg, and the R61 at Wapadsberg Pass, Cradock towards Graaff-Reinet.
“At the R58 at Barkly Pass between Khowa and Barkly east, closure is imminent, as snow continues to pile up causing slippery conditions,” Binqose said
