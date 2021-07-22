SA records 433 new Covid-19 deaths, 14,858 cases in 24 hours
In some good news, there were 238,020 vaccine doses administered in the past 24 hours, the second-highest single-day number of jabs — after 257,492 on Wednesday.
SA recorded another 433 new Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Thursday.
This means that there have been 68,625 fatalities from the coronavirus recorded since its outbreak in SA in March last year.
The NICD added that there were also 14,858 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the number of infections to date to 2,342,330.
Gauteng remains the virus epicentre, recording 4,988 cases in the past 24 hours.
There were also 720 new hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, meaning that 16,999 people are now being treated in the country's public and private hospitals.
TimesLIVE
