Graca Machel describes destructive impact of abuse, as research reveals harm to Africa's children

A new drive to curb disturbing levels of violence against children in Africa is being launched on Thursday, alongside fresh research detailing the extent of abuse.

Data released by the African Partnership to End Violence against Children — an initiative of the Addis Ababa-based African Child Policy Forum (ACPF) — reveals an “unacceptable scale” of violence against children. The studies show that more than half of all children experience physical abuse, while in some parts of Africa, four in 10 girls suffer sexual violence before the age of 15.

The ACPF report found that in SA, one in three girls is sexually assaulted before they reach the age of 18, mainly in the home, by stepfathers or uncles, but also in schools. The rate of corporal punishment in SA is high at 56%.

“Of all the unspeakable damages suffered by our children, violence is surely the worst, simply because it is entirely avoidable, yet leaves lasting scars,” said Graça Machel, chair of the ACPF International Board of Trustees.

“We cannot accept such suffering at any level of African society, as its devastating impacts on our children’s dignity, physical and mental wellbeing continue to rob them of their future.

“The social and economic impact on society is equally harmful,” said Machel. “Violence against children is directly related to poor educational outcomes, school dropout, ill health and poor future employment prospects. These, in turn, reduce productivity and add massively to the cost of health and social care.”

The research was released before a virtual conference on Thursday afternoon aimed at enhancing political commitment to end violence against children in Africa.