‘Cops are shielding my son’s killers’
The family of a 35-year-old man who was beaten to death after he was accused of stealing a handbag has accused the police of protecting his killers after they opened an inquest docket.
Kgaugelo Mathabathe of Marapong in Dennilton, Limpopo, was allegedly kidnapped and driven to a secluded area where he was beaten up by a group of shoppers at Moutse Mall two weeks ago, his family told Sowetan yesterday...
