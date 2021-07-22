‘Cops are shielding my son’s killers’

The family of a 35-year-old man who was beaten to death after he was accused of stealing a handbag has accused the police of protecting his killers

Kgaugelo Mathabathe of Marapong in Dennilton, Limpopo, was allegedly kidnapped and driven to a secluded area where he was beaten up by a group of shoppers at Moutse Mall two weeks ago, his family told Sowetan yesterday...