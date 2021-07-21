Ramaphosa among leaders targeted in Pegasus spyware case, says report

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s mobile phone number was on a list of targets for potential surveillance in the Pegasus spyware case.

The UK’s Guardian newspaper reported on Tuesday night that the leaked database at the heart of the Pegasus project includes the mobile phone numbers of 14 heads of state and heads of government, including Ramaphosa, French President Emmanuel Macron and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

It said Ramaphosa appeared to have been selected by Rwanda in 2019.

Macron was on a list of targets for potential surveillance on behalf of Morocco, Le Monde newspaper reported.

The Guardian reported: “The appearance of a number on the leaked list — which includes numbers selected by governments that are clients of NSO Group, the Israeli spyware firm — does not mean it was subject to an attempted or successful hack.”

NSO insists the database has “no relevance” to the company.

The French presidency said if the revelations about Macron’s phone were true, they would be very serious. The authorities would investigate them to shed all necessary light on the reports, it said.

Le Monde said according to sources, one of Macron’s phone numbers, which he had used regularly since 2017, is on the list of numbers selected by Morocco’s intelligence service for potential cyberspying.