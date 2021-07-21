‘I’m not afraid’: 94-year-old ziplining granny whizzes 1.1km over the sea

When Marie Fick saw the zipline, she told her daughter Mariaan: “I want to do it.”

The zipline, operated by Mossel Bay Zipline, runs for 1.1km over open sea in Mossel Bay, in the Western Cape, and holds the distinction of being the world’s longest zipline over water.

Mariaan tried to dissuade her mother. “I was scared myself. And I didn’t want her to have a heart attack,” she told TimesLIVE

But her 94-year-old mom was having none of it.

“She said, ‘I’m not afraid at all’.”

Despite her advanced years and creeping deafness, Marie, who lives in a cottage in a retirement village in Bloemfontein, is fiercely independent, cooking for herself and pottering in her garden.