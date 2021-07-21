EFF sees red over CR17 ruling, calls it 'a miscarriage of justice'
The EFF had approached the court earlier this year where it argued that the CR17 documents had to be opened up in the interest of open justice and public interest
The EFF's legal bid to force President Cyril Ramaphosa to unseal bank statements relating to his CR17 ANC presidential campaign was dealt another blow after it was dismissed by the high court in Pretoria.
The EFF had approached the court earlier this year where it argued that the CR17 documents had to be opened up in the interest of open justice and public interest...
