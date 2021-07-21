Day 4 of darkness for parts of Tshwane as workers try to restore power 'as quickly as possible'

Several parts of Tshwane will remain without power until the Wapadrand substation is fully repaired.

This is according to the city's MMC for energy and electricity, water and sanitation, and regional operation and co-ordination, Phillip Nel, who said electricity supplied to Cura, Furrow, Vergelegen, Meerlust (including Equestria Retirement Village) and Stellenberg will only be restored once power is restored to the full substation.

Nel said it was miscommunicated that this would be earlier than it has been in reality.

“I wish to apologise for that. We have had a trip this morning [to] some of the areas that have already been energised. There does not appear to be any damage, and the team are working to restore power as quickly as possible,” he said.

Parts of Pretoria East are still without power after the Wapadrand substation caught fire at about 8.45pm on Saturday. According to the city, a small portion of the substation controls system caught alight.

Nel said they may have to switch off the area behind the MBT Garage down to Kingbolt Crescent in Wapadrand as they have noted some challenges affecting the area.

“Although the area was energised yesterday, we have discovered that the cables supplying the area are running through the same trench where the cables that need repairs for the other areas are based. As such we may have to switch the area off again until after the complete repair of the substation with the southern suburbs to ensure the safety of the technical teams,” he said.