More than a year after Shonisani Lethole died in a Gauteng hospital, his family awaits a resolution

A year after businessman Shonisani Lethole died at Thembisa hospital as a result of poor healthcare — and five months after a damning health ombud report — plans to fix the issues are grinding along.

Meanwhile, no disciplinary action will be taken against hospital CEO Dr Lekopane Mogaladi, as his contract ended on January 31 and was not renewed, Gauteng health spokesperson Kwara Kekana said.

The report recommended Mogaladi should be charged with, among others, his administration's failure to provide food for Lethole for prolonged periods, and for signing misleading reports to the former health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku and the ombud.

“However, it is important to note that Dr Mogaladi has challenged the non-renewal of his fixed-term contract and the proceedings in relation to this are still pending before the Public Health and Social Development Sectoral Bargaining Council,” the department said.

Lethole died on June 29 last year after receiving substandard and negligent care at the hospital, according to the report issued by health ombud Prof Malegapuru Makgoba in January this year.

Before he died, Lethole, 34, took to social media to reach out to health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize about what he termed deplorable conditions at the hospital and claimed he was being starved.

The lawyer for the family, Tzi Brivik, this week said the recommended mediation process is likely to take place three weeks from now after the premier and the MEC indicated they battled “to get a suitable person to mediate”.

“We would like to give mediation a chance. Our client is willing to attend,” Brivik said.