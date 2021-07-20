Man on bail for rape returns to court for murder
A 22-year-old Mpumalanga man who was out on bail for rape has appeared in court for the murder of his employer following an argument over R300.
Chris Mabaso appeared in the Nkomazi magistrate's court for the murder of Mhlobiso Sandrah Masango, 59, in Magogeni village outside Malalane on Tuesday...
