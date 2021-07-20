It’s a lie I was involved in bid to stage a coup d’etat, says Andile Lungisa

Former ANC Youth League (ANCYL) deputy president Andile Lungisa says he was interrogated for allegedly “assembling an arsenal” for the purposes of overthrowing the state.

According to Lungisa, officials who identified themselves as intelligence officials and Hawks officers from “national office” arrived at his Gqeberha home on Monday to interrogate him “for my role in the supposed ‘coup’/‘insurrection’ attempt”.

Lungisa said this characterisation of the unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal last week was “reckless”.

He said: “In the interrogation by the organs of the state, I was accused of having assembled an arsenal for the purpose of overthrowing the state.

“This is, of course, an outright lie. Not only is this allegation baseless, I have never handled a weapon in my life.”