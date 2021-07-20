Durban consumers cry foul over food prices — but was it profiteering?

“Tomatoes selling for R200 a pocket, toilet paper R180 for a six-pack, baby formula at R180 a tin.”

Chatsworth resident “Priya” is among many Durbanites accusing their local grocery stores of profiteering from the chronic food shortages arising from the mass looting of grocery stores and their distribution centres last week.

“We are in a life and death situation with the food shortage,” she told TimesLIVE. “Price hikes at our small local stores in Chatsworth are shocking.”

The KZN economic development, tourism and environmental affairs department said it has received complaints from consumers about the alleged gouging of prices by some businesses, and that its consumer protection unit was investigating.

“Where wrongdoing is found we will not hesitate to take action, which may include fines against those businesses,” said MEC Ravi Pillay.

“This cannot be a time for profitmaking. We are calling for a patriotic contribution to the national effort to recover and rebuild. Excessive profiteers are warned that the law provides for severe punishment. We will also publish offenders with the consequence of reputational risk.”

Consumers are invited to e-mail consumer.complaints@kznedtea.gov.za with proof of prices paid for essential foods.