SA records 7,200 new Covid-19 cases as the seven-day rolling average continues to decline

SA recorded 7,209 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, as well as 221 new deaths related to the pandemic.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Monday that this meant there were now 2,302,304 total cases and 67,080 fatalities to date.

The majority of the cases were recorded in Gauteng (36%, or 2,617 cases) followed by the Western Cape (17%, or 1,234 cases).