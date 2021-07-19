Man survives ordeal with kidnappers demanding bitcoin
Shoot-out with police results in arrest
A Gauteng financial adviser who was kidnapped by four men who demanded his bitcoin expressed relief after escaping the ordeal.
The incident occurred on Thursday when the financial adviser was scheduled to meet the four men at a filling station in Pretoria for business. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.