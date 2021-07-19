Gxilishe hailed for steering Gauteng’s mobile Covid-19 vaccination drive

The Gauteng legislature has described Bongani Gxilishe, provincial head of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta), as a leader who will be remembered for his great work in steering the province’s mobile Covid-19 vaccination drive.

Gxilishe died on Friday.

“He worked closely with the portfolio committee on Cogta and human settlements. He displayed utmost dedication and passion in serving the people of Gauteng in ensuring development within local government through the various programmes he led and implemented,” said legislature spokesperson Pfano Bulasigobo in a statement.

“At the time of his passing, Gxilishe led the implementation of the mobile Covid-19 vaccination drive in municipalities. This programme is ensuring a large number of the Gauteng population from disadvantaged communities are transported to vaccination centres to receive their injections.”

Chairperson of the portfolio committee on cooperative governance and human settlements Kedibone Diale said Gxilishe was a hardworking leader.

“The untimely death of HOD Gxilishe is a heart-breaking loss not only to his immediate family and friends but to the entire local government structure and the community at large.

"Gauteng has already suffered a huge loss of remarkable leaders due to the Covid-19 pandemic, lives that can never be recovered nor replaced. We pray for comfort, healing and restoration in the face of this great tragedy,” said Diale.