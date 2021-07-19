Durban bakery to probe inflated bread prices, some as high as R40 a loaf

BB Bakeries will launch an investigation into inflated bread prices which Durban residents claim they have been forced to pay by the company's truck drivers and local tuck shops.

The Durban-based bakery — which resumed operations on Friday after being affected by unrest and looting — said in a notice posted to its Facebook page: “With regard to price price hikes and bread being sold to the public directly from trucks, we’d like to notify our BB Bakeries community that our bread price has not changed, and we will investigate any scenario where bread is being sold at inflated prices.

“If you come across or have any details of illicit activity (area, driver and/or vehicle information), please notify us so we’re able to investigate.”