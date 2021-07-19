'Beware of overseas purchases'

Wig lover sold duds by dodgy Chinese company

The digital age has made the world smaller. Consumers can now buy things directly from the country that manufactures them. This is a convenient way of shopping but what many consumers don’t take into account is how their consumer rights might be affected, and whether they even have any rights?



This is something that Charity Ndaba learnt the hard way. Ndaba saw an advert on Facebook about a special on wigs. She says she is always looking at wig content online. The advert popped up on her feed, it was for Eva Wigs, which is based in China...