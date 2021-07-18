Snow and sub-zero temperatures expected this week

Snow is expected to fall over the high-lying areas of the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Drakensberg this week, with minimum temperatures below zero in the country’s interior regions.

Residents of Gauteng, the Northern Cape and Free State can expect maximum temperatures of 10 to 12 °C from Wednesday night accompanied by an icy south-easterly wind and clear skies.

SA Weather Service forecasters said on Sunday that the south coast of SA would get a taste of things to come on Monday when they felt the cold shoulder of a winter cold front brushing by the southern edge of the country.