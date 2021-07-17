Gauteng Cogta MEC Maile announces Covid-19 death of department head
The head of Gauteng's department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta), Bongani Gxilishe, has died of Covid-19 complications.
Gxilishe's death was announced on Saturday by Lebogang Maile, the MEC for human settlements, urban planning and Cogta.
“As the Gauteng government we are shattered by the passing away of head of department Gxilishe,” said Maile.
“His unblemished track record as a leader in government speaks to his selfless dedication and commitment to public service.”
Gxilishe took over as head of Cogta in Gauteng in 2019 after heading the Eastern Cape's departments of roads and transport, and economic development, environmental affairs and tourism.
“We convey our heartfelt condolences to his wife Thami, their children and the rest of the Gxilishe family. His absence will be deeply felt,” said Maile.
