'Stop peddling lies about me': Thulani Dlomo takes on Zizi Kodwa
'I never said he is an instigator': Kodwa
Former president Jacob Zuma’s staunch ally and former spy boss Thulani Dlomo has challenged deputy state security minister Zizi Kodwa to prove he is one of 12 alleged instigators behind the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
Dlomo emerged on Friday after media reports suggested that he was one of the individuals sought by law enforcement agencies in connection with the riots and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
Dlomo, who has been out of the public eye for several years, issued a statement denying any involvement in the widespread chaos.
“I am calling upon Mr Kodwa to withdraw his statement and to stop peddling lies about me, failing which I will instruct my attorneys for a claim of significant damages against him personally,” read the statement.
Dlomo is also demanding an apology from News24 and Daily Maverick for allegedly publishing “information without any evidence and which is a blatant lie thus putting my family and myself at risk”.
He was referring to media reports suggesting he may be the mastermind behind the looting of shops and burning of buildings which have threatened the country’s economy.
“I am continuously referred to as Zuma’s spy. The facts are that I served my country for more than two decades in the security services and most recently as ambassador to Japan. I do not serve any individual, I serve my country and I continue to engage with senior members of government to serve my country today,” said Dlomo.
Responding on Friday, Kodwa told TimesLIVE: “I never said he is an instigator, I only said the claims that former SSA members were behind this, we do not take them lightly. I never at any point gave names. I am not sure why he thinks he can make such a statement, which I did not make.”
On Thursday acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said one person was in police custody and law enforcement was tracing 11 others who may have been behind the destabilisation of the state.
“This is but a smokescreen to deflect from legitimate concerns about the arrest of [former] president Jacob Zuma and the frustration due to poverty of the communities and people,” said Dlomo.
“Instead of trying to blame instigators, as was done during the apartheid years, government should focus on addressing the core issues that are well known to them.
Why would senior members of government meet me and contact me to help them if I am supposedly a so-called instigator?Thulani Dlomo
“I have requested my attorneys to immediately write to News24 and deputy minister of state security Zizi Kodwa, who are peddling these lies and misinformation to various people over the last few days.”
Dlomo said he had indicated to senior government members that he was willing to assist the state bring about stability.
“Notwithstanding these defamatory and malicious statements by deputy minister Zizi Kodwa, I have been contacted by senior members of government seeking my help and assistance to address the current difficulties, especially in the province of KwaZulu-Natal.
“Why would senior members of government meet me and contact me to help them if I am supposedly a so-called instigator? The highly defamatory and malicious articles by Daily Maverick and News24, where I am shown in a photograph dressed in Zulu attire, is an attempt to support this propaganda of ethnic mobilisation.
“I do not know of any 12 so-called instigators, and this is simply a smokescreen and a figment of the imagination of people such as deputy minister Zizi Kodwa.
“Kodwa, as was shown at the state capture commission, as one of the most corrupt politicians in SA. The proof of his corruption is for all to see.”
Instead of pointing fingers, Dlomo said Kodwa should “account for his corruption to the prosecution and criminal authorities in the country and not try and deflect the genuine concerns of people onto imaginary instigators”.
TimesLIVE