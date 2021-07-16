South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation on Friday night

16 July 2021 - 17:27
President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to the media while visiting a shopping centre damaged after several days of looting following the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma.
Image: ROGAN WARD/Reuters

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation on Friday evening. 

Acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni announced the “family meeting” scheduled for 8.30pm during a cabinet briefing in the afternoon.  

She said the president would address the nation after his oversight visit to KwaZulu-Natal amid ongoing unrest and riots in Gauteng and KZN which have claimed the lives of scores of people.

