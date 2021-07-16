N3 to reopen between Gauteng and KZN but motorists must proceed with caution

Law enforcement authorities have given the all-clear to fully reopen the N3 between KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The all-important route connecting the two provinces had to be shut because of civil unrest related to the #FreeJacobZuma campaign which resulted in a large number of trucks being looted and torched.

Thania Dhoogra, operations manager of N3 Toll Concession, said on Friday: “Law enforcement has issued the instruction to reopen the N3 toll route in its entirety between Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal and Heidelberg in Gauteng.

“Though fully open to traffic, road users are reminded to please proceed with caution and remain vigilant and alert.

“Law enforcement agencies are deployed on the N3 toll route and will be maintaining a highly visible presence.

“Road users are warned to expect high traffic volumes, congestion and possible delays.”

You can obtain traffic information, report problems and get emergency assistance from the 24-hour N3 helpline 0800-63-4357 or by following @N3Route on Twitter.

TimesLIVE