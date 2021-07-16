Gauteng leads way in vaccination registration despite unrest

The country’s vaccination programme is continuing despite the violence in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, Business for SA (B4SA) said on Friday.

After days of protests and sporadic looting, the national government halted vaccinations in areas where sites were affected by the unrest.

B4SA chairperson Martin Kingston said while the unrest had affected vaccinations in Gauteng and KZN, it was encouraging to see that Gauteng was recording the highest vaccination rates in the country.

“We are, however, extremely concerned about the low rates of vaccination in KwaZulu-Natal, and the impact that the unrest continues to have on the overall healthcare system in that province.

“This includes the impact on testing capability, the availability of critical medical services, medication, oxygen and general supplies, and on healthcare workers’ ability to travel to their place of work,” he said.