Former spy boss Thulani Dlomo hands himself over to police: SABC report

Former president Jacob Zuma’s staunch ally and former spy boss Thulani Dlomo handed himself over at the Durban Central police station on Friday, according to a SABC report.

SABC TV captured Dlomo and his lawyer Philani Shangase entering the station on Friday evening.

It is said he took the decision to hand himself over after allegations that he was one of 12 instigators linked to the violence and looting around the country.

He reportedly went to the police to find out why he was fingered in the incidents of violence.

It is not yet clear whether there is a warrant issued for his arrest.

The police were not immediately available to comment on the matter.