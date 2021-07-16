Families have to wait longer to bury their loved ones
Funeral undertaker associations shared how their members were "caught between a rock and a hard place” while their clients suffered and were subjected to prolonged mourning periods.
Grieving families in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal are unable to bury loved ones due to riots that have broken out in the two provinces, with two big undertakers saying they are not able to conduct burials in KwaZulu-Natal.
