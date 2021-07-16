South Africa

Families have to wait longer to bury their loved ones

Funeral undertaker associations shared how their members were "caught between a rock and a hard place” while their clients suffered and were subjected to prolonged mourning periods.

16 July 2021 - 07:32

Grieving families in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal are unable to bury loved ones due to riots that have broken out in the two provinces, with two big undertakers saying they are not able to conduct burials in KwaZulu-Natal.

Funeral undertaker associations shared how their members were "caught between a rock and a hard place” while their clients suffered and were subjected to prolonged mourning periods...

