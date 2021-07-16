Covid-19 cases rise by another 15,939 with 413 deaths in SA

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported an additional 15,939 new Covid-19 cases in SA on Friday.

A further 413 Covid-19 related deaths were reported over the past 24-hour cycle, bringing the total fatalities to 66,385 to date.

“The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (38%), followed by Western Cape (19%). Limpopo accounted for 12%; Mpumalanga accounted for 9%; North West accounted for 8%; Eastern Cape accounted for 5%; KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 4%; Free State accounted for 3%; and the Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases,” the NICD said in a statement.

Gauteng has shown a decline in Covid-19 cases and might be slowly getting over the peak of the third wave, Prof Salim Abdool Karim told TimesLIVE on Friday.