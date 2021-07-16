Businesses and NGOs to the rescue with 40,000 loaves of bread and 40,000 litres of milk

As residents scrambled for food supplies due to unrest in Durban, at least 20 businesses and non-government organisations and non-profit organisations, including Muslims for Humanity and the Natal Memon Jamaat Foundation (NMJ), distributed 40,000 loaves of bread and 40,000 litres to communities.

Muslims for Humanity chairperson Mohamed Gany said the plan to bring food supplies to Durban from Gauteng began on Tuesday.

By then numerous warehouses, factories and shops had been looted and torched throughout KwaZulu-Natal.

Gany said to avoid crowded distribution points, various community organisations and individual businesses in Durban had pooled resources to take the bread and milk into different communities from a central point in the city on Thursday.